Mitchell leads quartet of Hokies drafted on Day Three

LAS VEGAS (WDBJ) - Day three of the 2022 NFL Draft saw four Virginia Tech prospects land new jobs in the pros on Saturday.

Tight end James Michell, from Big Stone Gap, was the first Hokie off the board, going with the 34th pick in Round 5 to the Detroit Lions.

Three more Tech players went in the sixth round, including edge rusher Amare Barno to the Panthers, offensive tackle Luke Tenuta to the Bills and guard Lecitus Smith to the Cardinals.

