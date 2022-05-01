Hometown Local
Police confirm multiple early morning shootings in Northwest Roanoke

Police say multiple people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
By Janay Reece and Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Department is investigating two early morning shootings in Northwest Roanoke.

The first incident happened along the 600 block of Westside Blvd. NW.

Police say two victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

The second incident happened off of the 1300 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

Police say a man was also shot and is suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is also currently ongoing, and police say it may be connected to the shooting on Westside Blvd.

