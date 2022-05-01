Two taken to hospital after armed home invasion in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An armed robbery at a Glenvar home Sunday morning has left two people in the hospital with non-critical injuries.

According to Roanoke County Police, officers responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of Daugherty Road where “a firearm was used.”

There are no known suspects. Police do believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no danger to the community.

