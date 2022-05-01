Hometown Local
Weather Alert Day: Strong storms are possible this afternoon

An active pattern is setting up this week
A strong front brings storms this afternoon.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
  • Areas of patchy dense fog this morning
  • Strong to severe storms move through this afternoon
  • Multiple chances of rain and storms this week

SUNDAY- WEATHER ALERT DAY

Patchy dense fog is present this morning and will slowly dissipate by mid morning. We will see more sunshine today allowing our temperatures to warm into the 70s.

Warm today with afternoon storms.
Warm today with afternoon storms.(WDBJ Weather)

A cold front moves in bringing a chance for rain and storms this afternoon. Storms could become strong to severe with the greatest threats being damaging winds and hail. The tornado threat is low, but cannot be ruled out. Best timing for storms to move through will be around 12PM to the west and exiting by 8pm to the east.

SPC outlook for this afternoon.
SPC outlook for this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)
Storm timing this afternoon.
Storm timing this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

[Download the WDBJ7 Weather App to get the latest data regarding the Sunday storm chances along with radar.]

NEXT WEEK

Monday remains dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures also begin warming up, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s for the start of the week. We remain warm throughout the week, but rain chances build back in starting on Tuesday thanks to multiple systems entering the area.

10 Day Outlook
10 Day Outlook(WDBJ Weather)

With warmer temperatures and increased instability, we do anticipate a few thunderstorms are possible with this week’s rain chances. The humidity also will be much higher next week.

