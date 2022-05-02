Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

15 injured in pedal pub crash in Atlanta; driver charged with DUI

Authorities said 15 people were injured when a pedal pub crashed in downtown Atlanta. (Source: JACAYA FLOTT/CNN)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - The driver of a pedal pub that crashed on Saturday night has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, the Atlanta Police Department said Sunday morning.

The pedal pub, which is a mobile bar, tipped over while making a turn at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street NE in downtown Atlanta, authorities said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the pedal pub was apparently going too fast while trying to make the turn.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said 15 people were injured and taken to hospitals. Ten sustained minor injuries, three had serious injuries, and two had critical injuries.

“The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has a mobile ambulance. We call it MAV-1. ... We utilized that to transport 10 and Grady facilitated the transportation of the other five patients,” said Jason McLain, battalion chief for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

No other vehicles were involved.

In addition to the DUI, the driver was also charged with a business permit violation, WGCL reported.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police confirm early morning shootings in Northwest Roanoke
Two taken to hospital after armed home invasion in Roanoke Co.
10 Day Outlook
Mostly dry conditions overnight leads to sun for Monday
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Traffic alert
Cleared: Tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81N in Montgomery Co.

Latest News

Authorities said 15 people were injured when a pedal pub crashed in downtown Atlanta.
VIDEO: Aftermath of pedal pub crash in Atlanta
Greyhounds compete in a race at the Iowa Greyhound Park, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dubuque,...
Greyhound racing nearing its end in the US after long slide
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 2nd, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 2nd, 2022
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
Ukraine city awaits 1st evacuees from Mariupol steel plant