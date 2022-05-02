Amherst County Board of Supervisors discusses tax exemption for medical nonprofits

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County will discuss tax relief for medical nonprofits.

According to county documents, Johnson Health Center made a request in 2014 that wasn’t acted upon. The county says a transition between administrators is to blame.

The health center made the request again for real and personal property tax exemption recently, prompting a discussion.

The board of supervisors will talk about the issue at Tuesday’s meeting, but it is not up for action.

