Amherst County Board of Supervisors discusses tax exemption for medical nonprofits
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County will discuss tax relief for medical nonprofits.
According to county documents, Johnson Health Center made a request in 2014 that wasn’t acted upon. The county says a transition between administrators is to blame.
The health center made the request again for real and personal property tax exemption recently, prompting a discussion.
The board of supervisors will talk about the issue at Tuesday’s meeting, but it is not up for action.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.