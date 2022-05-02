Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Amherst County Board of Supervisors discusses tax exemption for medical nonprofits

Johnson Health Center
Johnson Health Center(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County will discuss tax relief for medical nonprofits.

According to county documents, Johnson Health Center made a request in 2014 that wasn’t acted upon. The county says a transition between administrators is to blame.

The health center made the request again for real and personal property tax exemption recently, prompting a discussion.

The board of supervisors will talk about the issue at Tuesday’s meeting, but it is not up for action.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital after armed home invasion in Roanoke Co.
Police say multiple people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police confirm early morning shootings in Northwest Roanoke
10 Day Outlook
Mostly dry conditions overnight leads to sun for Monday
JMU Softball
James Madison University cancels rest of softball season
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

Send Silence Packing exhibit at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech students highlight importance of mental health and suicide prevention
A pediatrician examines a newborn baby in her clinic in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. In a...
US pediatricians’ group moves to abandon race-based guidance
May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. It's okay to ask for help.
Online tool provides personal mental health screening
Call 988: New suicide hotline number to launch in July
Call 988: New suicide hotline number to launch in July