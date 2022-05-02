Hometown Local
Amherst County Schools announces new superintendent

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Amhurst County Public Schools announced Monday that Dr. William Wells has been hired to be the county’s next superintendent.

Dr. Wells graduated from Amherst County High School in 1986 and has been employed by the county for 29 years.

Dr. Wells, is currently the assistant superintendent for Amherst County Public Schools. He has held multiple positions in the school division including coach, teacher, assistant principal, and principal at Monelison Middle School and Amherst County High School.

The county says a public signing ceremony and reception will take place in mid-June.

