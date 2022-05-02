Bird watching: A daily adventure

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With spring here, you can’t escape the sounds of birds when you step outside. For bird watchers like Logan Anderson, he hears every bird’s song.

“I would say it’s definitely something you can’t turn off,” says Anderson, senior president of the Bird Club at Virginia Tech. “Every time I’m outside whether I’m consciously birding or not I’m always hearing stuff and always identifying things.”

Anderson dresses the part. With binoculars in hand, he let me step into his world of birdwatching on a windy spring day.

When asked how he became interested in birds, Anderson eagerly referenced his childhood love of dinosaurs.

“I remember one day specifically a pileated woodpecker flew up on the feeder and I thought this actually looks like a dinosaur.”

“It makes it really fun when you are walking outside. It’s more than just a walk. It’s kind of an adventure.”

From then, Anderson’s interest in birds soared.

“It became not just some hobby that I was interested in, but a full-blown passion that I wanted to continue on.”

Anderson, a graduating senior who studied Wildlife Conservation, is about to take the first steps into his career this summer starting with a program in the arctic tundra of Alaska.

In the future, he hopes to continue research on the interaction between humans, habitats, and bird populations.

With birds now in migration, Anderson shares the importance of doing our part for their journey.

“Keep your cats indoors. Cats are a great bird killer,” says Anderson. “Likewise, keep your dogs indoors if you have a backyard that’s fenced in. Just watch your cats and dogs if you don’t want to take them inside.”

A recent study revealed bird populations have been in decline since the 1970s with more than one in every four birds no longer here.

For him, the chorus of birds is something he’d like to continue to hear for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.