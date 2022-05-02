Franklin County begins registration for annual River of Lights
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Floating under nearly a million twinkling lights along Franklin County’s Pigg River is again a reality.
The River of Lights offers nighttime tubing at Waid Park illuminated by overhead string lights, offered by Franklin County Parks and Recreation every Friday and Saturday night in June from 7:30-10 p.m. You can float the half-mile section as many times as you want with no shuttle needed.
All ages are welcome with supervising adults.
Tickets must be purchased in advance; they are $15 per person and on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.
Headlamps and water shoes are recommended.
