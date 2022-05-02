Grown Here at Home: Spring planting almost here; Franklin County farm offers more plant options

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - After Mother’s Day, most of our hometowns will be ready to start spring planting and the greenhouses at Woods Farms in Franklin County are full of all kinds of plants for you to buy.

“We’re here. We’re ready to rock ‘n roll,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.

Filling a greenhouse takes some work.

“We’ll send one person in here a day or so ahead to get the pots and dirt ready to roll and then the next bunch will come in and we’ll start planting and hammer down,” Mark said.

They have several varieties of flowers to choose from. Whether you want to freshen up your landscape or put together an arrangement for your mom for Mother’s Day, they have plenty to choose from. They’re also doing some new things on the farm this year.

“We’re spreading our wings out as far as more of a variety of tomatoes. More of a variety of herbs, and we’ve still got your old fashioned, your supersonics and big boy tomatoes. We’ve got five types of cherry tomatoes this year. We’ve expanded the herbs a little deeper. We’ve got one house, it’s basically a half a house of herbs. So we’ll see,” Mark explained.

It’s all to meet customer demand.

“If you don’t have [it], they’re going to go somewhere else to get it. We’ve got to try something new. You’ve got to diversify with the changing of the times,” Mark said.

You can find Woods Farms at the City Market in Roanoke and the South County Farmers Market in Roanoke County. The farm stand, located at 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill, is open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4p.m.

“Y’all come on out and see us,” Mark said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.