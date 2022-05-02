Hundreds of Lynchburg City Schools staff to participate in Tuesday morning of ‘wellness’

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools staffers are being treated to a morning of fun Tuesday.

Staff will get to choose from a variety of things to do around the city. Those include golf, museum trips and more.

The education foundation says it wanted to show staff appreciation for its work through the pandemic.

“Between the challenges of figuring out remote learning and engaging children in asynchronous learning and everything else that’s been going on, we thought - we, the education foundation - thought these teachers needed a real thank you,” said Jodi Gillette, Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation executive director.

Gift and grant funds are being used to pay for Tuesday’s activities.

