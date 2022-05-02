James Madison University cancels rest of softball season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - James Madison University announced Monday it has canceled the rest of the 2022 softball season after the death of sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett.

The cancellations include a game against Virginia May 3 and a three-game against Elon May 6 and 7.

Five games were called off last week, including a Wednesday doubleheader against Longwood and a weekend series with Delaware.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU Head Coach Loren LaPorte said. “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we’re thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University.”

JMU finishes the season 21-21 overall and 10-5 in conference play.

