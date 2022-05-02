Hometown Local
Lynchburg police searching for suspects wanted for stealing vehicle

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - - The Lynchburg Police Department responded to Dimond Hill Lofts in reference to a stolen vehicle out of Bedford County.

On Sunday, at 1:50 p.m., officers responded to 1503 Grace Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. As officers on scene gathered information, Heather Elizabeth Martin and William Ashby May were identified as being involved with this stolen vehicle and were believed to be in an apartment at this location. Martin currently has an active felony warrant for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and May has multiple felony warrants out of several jurisdictions, including multiple offenses of Possession of a Gun with Intent to Sell Schedule I/II Drug.

For the safety of the public, several streets were blocked around 1503 Grace Street. The LPD Tactical Unit, Crisis Negotiations Team, and Drone Unit responded to assist patrol officers. Martin and May were not apprehended after a lengthy effort to locate them.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved is asked to contact Officer Bonferraro at (434) 221-6653 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

