Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Ralph Horton, 58 of Roanoke, died last week after a single-vehicle crash in Roanoke County.
At around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Roanoke Police say Horton was driving in a 2011 Nissan Altima while leaving the parking lot of Walmart on Challenger Avenue.
He then traveled across the entrance road and hit a guardrail while not wearing a seatbelt. No substances or weather was a factor in the crash.
Horton was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. No charges are pending following the crash.
