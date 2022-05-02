Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Ralph Horton, 58 of Roanoke, died last week after a single-vehicle crash in Roanoke County.

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Roanoke Police say Horton was driving in a 2011 Nissan Altima while leaving the parking lot of Walmart on Challenger Avenue.

He then traveled across the entrance road and hit a guardrail while not wearing a seatbelt. No substances or weather was a factor in the crash.

Horton was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. No charges are pending following the crash.

