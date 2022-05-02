Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Ralph Horton, 58 of Roanoke, died last week after a single-vehicle crash in Roanoke County.

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Roanoke Police say Horton was driving in a 2011 Nissan Altima while leaving the parking lot of Walmart on Challenger Avenue.

He then traveled across the entrance road and hit a guardrail while not wearing a seatbelt. No substances or weather was a factor in the crash.

Horton was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. No charges are pending following the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital after armed home invasion in Roanoke Co.
Police say multiple people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police confirm early morning shootings in Northwest Roanoke
10 Day Outlook
Mostly dry conditions overnight leads to sun for Monday
JMU Softball
James Madison University cancels rest of softball season
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

Johnson Health Center
Amherst County Board of Supervisors discusses tax exemption for medical nonprofits
Henry County Jail
Transition runs smoothly into new Henry County Adult Detention Center
Lynchburg City Schools
Hundreds of Lynchburg City Schools staff to participate in Tuesday morning of ‘wellness’
Local to be featured in Netflix documentary profiling the ‘Meltdown at Three Mile Island’