Ministry program seeks volunteers to help inmates and staff at Henry County Jail

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the most promising things about the new Henry County Adult Detention Center is the extra space for classrooms.

Good News Jail & Prison Ministries is a program being used to help inmates turn their lives around.

The organization places chaplains in jails and prisons to minister the spiritual needs of inmates and staff. Providing that care for hundreds of people takes a lot of support, which is why the program is looking for volunteers of varying backgrounds and skill sets.

“We’re just here to make a difference,” says Joe Collins, chaplain with Good News Jail & Prison Ministries. “We want the Henry County Jail to be a place of transformation so that when men and women come here, they come to the end of their old selves, they leave here transformed. [They’re] going back out and adding to their family, adding to their neighborhood, their community, adding to their workplace so they can contribute something positive.”

There are only about 500 ministries across the country and 3,200 local jail facilities, making the program in Henry County unique.

If you would like to get involved, email joe.collins@goodnewsjail.org

