Center for patients with balance disorders to open in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People who are affected by unexplained dizziness could soon find help with a new testing center in the Roanoke Valley.

The Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center will be the first American Institute of Balance Center of Specialty Care in the Roanoke region. And starting June 1, the center will begin offering specialized testing that should help patients find the right treatment more quickly.

LeeAnn Linkenhoker is the Executive Director of Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center.

“It means that anyone who is experiencing dizziness, imbalance, vertigo, any of the above, can come here and get diagnosed,” Linkenhoker said in an interview.

Dr. Heather Dickey is a Clinical Audiologist.

“And it will give us the opportunity to figure out what the underlying cause is so that we can tailor treatement,” Dickey told WDBJ7, “so that we can help the people more quickly.”

The Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center operates as a non-profit.

A $60,000 grant from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia helped to establish the new testing center.

For more information on the Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center, click on the following link:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.