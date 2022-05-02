Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Center for patients with balance disorders to open in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People who are affected by unexplained dizziness could soon find help with a new testing center in the Roanoke Valley.

The Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center will be the first American Institute of Balance Center of Specialty Care in the Roanoke region. And starting June 1, the center will begin offering specialized testing that should help patients find the right treatment more quickly.

LeeAnn Linkenhoker is the Executive Director of Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center.

“It means that anyone who is experiencing dizziness, imbalance, vertigo, any of the above, can come here and get diagnosed,” Linkenhoker said in an interview.

Dr. Heather Dickey is a Clinical Audiologist.

“And it will give us the opportunity to figure out what the underlying cause is so that we can tailor treatement,” Dickey told WDBJ7, “so that we can help the people more quickly.”

The Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center operates as a non-profit.

A $60,000 grant from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia helped to establish the new testing center.

For more information on the Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center, click on the following link:

Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital after armed home invasion in Roanoke Co.
Police say multiple people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police confirm early morning shootings in Northwest Roanoke
10 Day Outlook
Mostly dry conditions overnight leads to sun for Monday
JMU Softball
James Madison University cancels rest of softball season
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

Proposed Tax Relief For Medical Nonprofits
Local Teachers Enjoy Morning Festivities
Dawgs Ready For Game Three Monday At Berglund Center
Dawgs Ready For Game Three Monday At Berglund Center
Send Silence Packing Exhibit At Virginia Tech