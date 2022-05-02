Online tool provides personal mental health screening

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An online tool is available to perform personal mental health screenings during Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley (SPCRV) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) are sharing planned activities and ways people can get involved to help people recover from mental health conditions and lead full lives.

The two organizations are asking members of the community to take a “checkup from the neck up” by completing the mental health screening through Mental Health America, saying screening increases the chance of getting treatment.

The free, anonymous and scientifically validated screenings, according to the local organizations, are available here, and can be conversation starters with medical professionals, trusted friends or family members. The website includes resources and provides connections to treatment options.

Prize drawings are set for people who verify they completed their screenings.

Trainings are also available. Talk Saves Lives is a 1-hour Introduction to Suicide Prevention and will be held virtually May 11 at 7 p.m. SafeTALK is a 3.5-hour training that teaches participants to be suicide-alert. It will be held in person May 24 at 1 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Library. To register for either training, click here.

BRBH Chief Executive Officer Debbie Coughlan, LCSW, says, “Just as we may need help with a physical ailment sometimes, there may be times in our life where it can be helpful to seek treatment for mental health or substance use difficulties. It is in our human nature to struggle from time to time with feelings of depression, anxiety, or other difficult emotions. When these feelings become long-lasting or start to cause difficulty in our day-to-day life, in our work or school functioning, or our relationships with loved ones and friends, it may be a good time to take advantage of the free screening mentioned above or to seek help. If mental health issues are troubling you, please do not suffer in silence. Prevention works and treatment is effective. If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis, please do not hesitate to reach out to our 24-hour Crisis Services at 540-981-9351 or call 911.”

