Opera Roanoke to perform Verdi’s Requiem in honor of COVID victims

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Opera Roanoke is working on a performance its director says will be a way to remember those who died during the pandemic.

For the first time in nearly a decade, Opera Roanoke will present Guiseppe Verdi’s Requiem. According to Conductor Steven White, it’s not technically an opera.

A requiem is the musical setting of a Roman Catholic mass for the dead. White said Roanoke Opera’s Requiem will be an offering to those who died of COVID-19 as well as those suffering through war.

“I think it has the whole world troubled,” he said of COVID and the war in Ukraine, specifically. “It has the whole world looking for some sort of solace and some kind of assurances that things are going to be alright and the Verdi Requiem very specifically addresses fear in an incredible way.”

The Jefferson Center will host performances of Requiem May 13 and 15.

You can learn more at Opera Roanoke’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.