Police: Va. school bus driver accused of impaired driving

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A school bus driver for a central Virginia school district was charged with driving under the influence following what police call a hit-and-run crash and a brief chase.

Richmond police said it happened Friday, when media outlets say the driver of a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus struck a light pole and drove off.

According to police, officers located the bus and tried to stop it, but the driver didn’t pull over and a brief pursuit occurred.

The driver also was charged with several other counts. Police say the bus had dropped off two children in Richmond earlier.

