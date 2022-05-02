Hometown Local
Police: Va. school bus driver accused of impaired driving

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A school bus driver for a central Virginia school district was charged with driving under the influence following what police call a hit-and-run crash and a brief chase.

Richmond police said it happened Friday, when media outlets say the driver of a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus struck a light pole and drove off.

According to police, officers located the bus and tried to stop it, but the driver didn’t pull over and a brief pursuit occurred.

The driver also was charged with several other counts. Police say the bus had dropped off two children in Richmond earlier.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

