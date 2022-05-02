Hometown Local
Police: Virginia adult charged with murder in father’s death

Police car with lights flashing
Police car with lights flashing(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say a young adult has been charged with murder and other counts after his father was found dead inside a home this weekend.

The Leesburg Police Department announced on Sunday that 21-year-old Schuyler Lake was charged with second-degree murder, credit card theft and credit card fraud.

Police said officers had been looking for Lake after the body of his father, Dean Lake, had been found Saturday morning.

There was apparent trauma to his upper body.

Schuyler Lake was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

