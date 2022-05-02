Roanoke County sets second community meeting to discuss Route 460

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke County Release) - Roanoke County is hosting a second community meeting for the Route 460 Land Use and Connectivity Study.

The open house-style public meeting is scheduled for May 18, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bonsack Elementary School.

The plan is for attendees to review and provide comments on recommendations that were proposed to address feedback given at the January community meeting, survey and stakeholder group.

All recommendation materials and an online survey are available here. The survey will close May 31.

The Route 460 Land Use and Connectivity Study began in Fall 2021 with these goals, according to the county:

1) Recommend ways to travel around the Bonsack community that are alternatives to Route 460/Challenger Avenue

2) Consider existing zoning classifications and future land use designations to determine potential changes to match desired development types

3) Examine existing at-grade railroad crossings for potential improvements that may create development opportunities between the railroad and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The first community meeting was held January 13, with residents, property owners and business owners attending. County staff, consultants from Timmons Group and VDOT representatives reviewed aerial images of the study area with meeting participants and discussed topics including funded transportation projects on Route 460, roads that can be improved, potential areas for development and possibilities for future greenway and trail connections.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.