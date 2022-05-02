Sunshine returns today with more storms Tuesday
Temperatures back into the 80s
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
- Sunshine returns today
- Temperatures return to the 80s
- Daily chance for rain starts Tuesday
THIS WEEK
Monday remains dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures also begin warming up, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s for the start of the week. We remain warm throughout the week, but rain chances build back in starting on Tuesday thanks to multiple systems entering the area.
With warmer temperatures and increased instability, we do anticipate a few thunderstorms are possible with this week’s rain chances. The humidity also will be much higher next week.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.