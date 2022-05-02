Hometown Local
Sunshine returns today with more storms Tuesday

Temperatures back into the 80s
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
  • Sunshine returns today
  • Temperatures return to the 80s
  • Daily chance for rain starts Tuesday

THIS WEEK

Monday remains dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures also begin warming up, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s for the start of the week. We remain warm throughout the week, but rain chances build back in starting on Tuesday thanks to multiple systems entering the area.

More showers are in store throughout this work week.
More showers are in store throughout this work week.(WDBJ7)

With warmer temperatures and increased instability, we do anticipate a few thunderstorms are possible with this week’s rain chances. The humidity also will be much higher next week.

Temperatures cool off by Saturday, but warm right back up next week.
Temperatures cool off by Saturday, but warm right back up next week.(WDBJ Weather)

