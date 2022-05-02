Hometown Local
Transition runs smoothly into new Henry County Adult Detention Center

Henry County Jail
Henry County Jail(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 36 hours at the end of March is all it took to empty the old Henry County Jail into the new Adult Detention Center.

“All the way around, it has been just a complete improvement,” says Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry.

It’s been a little over a month since the new Henry County Adult Detention Center has been in full operation.

The new building replaces the smaller, outdated facility with improved efficiency and resources.

However, because of the size of the new undertaking, the transaction hasn’t come without a few bumps.

“A lot of learning curves, this is operating on a whole new level. The kitchen, the medical staff within, mental health being on board, the rounds are different now,” he explains.

Jail staff has grown from 35 to about 130, and Sheriff Perry says they are learning to operate new systems and communicate while caring for about 200 current inmates.

It’s all part of mastering a new facility, with new tools.

“A lot of work getting the radio communication worked out here,” adds the Sheriff. “The cameras worked excellent. Once the button system got worked out, it was a few little things, they could make things faster. That’s gone really well. We are getting on top of the radio communications, but that hasn’t hindered our efficiency.”

For Sheriff Perry, the benefits more than outweigh the small growing pains. Those include increased space to house and sort inmates, additional resources educationally, medically, and professionally to rehabilitate and help reintegrate inmates back into the community, all while providing a much safer environment.

“It goes all the way from the very beginning when a person is brought in. They are not put in a holding tank anymore where there could be other people. There are so many things about this where we can take a person and put them in an individual spot where there is no one else to hurt, to lash out at, to get angry with, to bully. It lets us walk with a person more on an individual level. We want to treat people good because we want them to be a good person in society.”

