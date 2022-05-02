Virginia Tech students highlight importance of mental health and suicide prevention

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Students at Virginia Tech are bringing awareness to mental health and suicide prevention.

Hundreds of backpacks were spread out on the Drillfield campus Monday.

Some had stories of people who have died by suicide.

Students say the Send Silence Packing exhibit is meant to start a conversation about the importance of mental health.

“People have been more open to mental health and just recognizing the need for resources, as well as advocacy and the reduction of stigma overall,” said Sarah Choi, a junior at Virginia Tech.

“There’s so many resources on campus and we just want to direct people to those and really send the message of hope, that you can get better,” said Alyssa Wills, a senior at Virginia Tech.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, text BRAVE to 741-741 or call 1-800-273-TALK.

