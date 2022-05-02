Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia Tech students highlight importance of mental health and suicide prevention

Send Silence Packing exhibit at Virginia Tech
Send Silence Packing exhibit at Virginia Tech(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Students at Virginia Tech are bringing awareness to mental health and suicide prevention.

Hundreds of backpacks were spread out on the Drillfield campus Monday.

Some had stories of people who have died by suicide.

Students say the Send Silence Packing exhibit is meant to start a conversation about the importance of mental health.

“People have been more open to mental health and just recognizing the need for resources, as well as advocacy and the reduction of stigma overall,” said Sarah Choi, a junior at Virginia Tech.

“There’s so many resources on campus and we just want to direct people to those and really send the message of hope, that you can get better,” said Alyssa Wills, a senior at Virginia Tech.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, text BRAVE to 741-741 or call 1-800-273-TALK.

Call 988: New suicide hotline number to launch in July
Online tool provides personal mental health screening

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital after armed home invasion in Roanoke Co.
Police say multiple people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police confirm early morning shootings in Northwest Roanoke
10 Day Outlook
Mostly dry conditions overnight leads to sun for Monday
JMU Softball
James Madison University cancels rest of softball season
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

A pediatrician examines a newborn baby in her clinic in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. In a...
US pediatricians’ group moves to abandon race-based guidance
May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. It's okay to ask for help.
Online tool provides personal mental health screening
Call 988: New suicide hotline number to launch in July
Call 988: New suicide hotline number to launch in July
In this undated image provided by the Jewish National Fund-USA, Dr. Morton Mower and his wife,...
Mower, co-inventor of implantable defibrillator, dies at 89