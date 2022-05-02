Hometown Local
Woman with disability reported missing out of Lynchburg

Aaliyah McDaniel, missing from Lynchburg
Aaliyah McDaniel, missing from Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for Aaliyah McDaniel, 19, after she was reported missing Monday morning.

Officers responded around 9:30 to the 300 block of Meadowview Drive for a report of a missing and endangered person. McDaniel is considered endangered due to a mental disability, according to police. She takes medicine daily and has no cell phone.

She left a relative’s home around 6:30 a.m. for a walk and did not return.

Contact 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information.

