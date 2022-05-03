Bluefield University announces new “affordable” tuition rates

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WDBJ/Bluefield University Release) - Bluefield University has announced what it calls “new and updated affordable tuition rates” for eligible students in the area and the Commonwealth of Virginia for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The tuition rates were approved in the spring meeting of its Board of Trustees.

“We realize that the affordability of higher education continues to be a kitchen table conversation for many families,” said Sherelle Morgan, Interim Associate Vice President for Admissions. “We have crafted our two best tuition models to serve those we were founded to serve 100 years ago both here in our local region of Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia, alongside the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Students now have the option of paying a flat tuition rate, according to the university. For the Pathways tuition rate, eligible students must have a 3.0 GPA eligible for Pell funding to qualify for a tuition rate of $13,800. This tuition is available to high school and home school students, as well as students from any Virginia community college.

Pathways students are also available for a reduced rate to reside on-campus, a program available to students who live in the following counties:

Virginia – Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Russell, Smith, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe

West Virginia – McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, Wyoming

For the Commonwealth Connection tuition rate, eligible students must have a 3.0 GPA to qualify for a tuition rate of $15,000. This tuition program was established to provide an exclusive rate to all Virginia high school and homeschool students, plus students transferring from any Virginia Community College.

“For a majority of families, the price tag of any institution is not what is paid,” said Morgan. “That may lead to a lot of negotiation without knowing a bottom line. We seek to eliminate this practice and ensure local and Virginia families of future Bluefield University students have clarity on the tuition so they can experience the many wonderful features of our Christ-centered learning community.”

The university says a majority, if not all, of each tuition rate may be covered through the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant, Pell grant funding, outside scholarship assistance and other identified funding sources.

