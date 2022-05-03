A few showers and storms return to the area

Mild weather continues

Storm chances return this afternoon

More unsettled weather this week

TUESDAY

Rain chances build back in starting this afternoon thanks to multiple systems entering the area. A warm front will extend north and bring another round of scattered storms beginning mid-afternoon Tuesday. The highest risk of severe weather will be over areas east of the Blue Ridge. Hail and damaging winds are the main risk, but should remain isolated. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeastern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

We have a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon in parts of our area.

A few showers and storms continue this week with the best chance being on Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

With warmer temperatures and increased instability, we do anticipate a few thunderstorms are possible with this week’s rain chances. The humidity also will be much higher next week. Temperatures take a bit of a tumble this weekend, but go right back up next week.

We cool off this weekend, but warm right back up next week. (WDBJ Weather)

