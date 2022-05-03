Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

A few showers and storms return to the area

Isolated severe storms possible
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mild weather continues
  • Storm chances return this afternoon
  • More unsettled weather this week

TUESDAY

Rain chances build back in starting this afternoon thanks to multiple systems entering the area. A warm front will extend north and bring another round of scattered storms beginning mid-afternoon Tuesday. The highest risk of severe weather will be over areas east of the Blue Ridge. Hail and damaging winds are the main risk, but should remain isolated. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeastern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

We have a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon in parts of our area.
We have a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon in parts of our area.
A few showers and storms continue this week with the best chance being on Friday.
A few showers and storms continue this week with the best chance being on Friday.(WDBJ Weather)

With warmer temperatures and increased instability, we do anticipate a few thunderstorms are possible with this week’s rain chances. The humidity also will be much higher next week. Temperatures take a bit of a tumble this weekend, but go right back up next week.

We cool off this weekend, but warm right back up next week.
We cool off this weekend, but warm right back up next week.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JMU Softball
James Madison University cancels rest of softball season
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.
Two taken to hospital after armed home invasion in Roanoke Co.
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Report: Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court could overturn Roe v Wade
More showers and storms return Tuesday and continue for the rest of the week.
After a brief break, storm chances return Tuesday

Latest News

More showers and storms return Tuesday and continue for the rest of the week.
After a brief break, storm chances return Tuesday
Damaging winds and hail possible in stronger storms.
Monday Evening FastCast
Monday Midday Update
Temperatures climb back into the low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Monday, May 2 Morning FastCast