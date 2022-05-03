Governor announces Office of the Children’s Ombudsman

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the launch of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman.

In addition to advocating for systemic changes in Virginia’s child welfare system, Youngkin says, the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman is authorized to receive complaints from the public regarding the actions or decisions of departments of social services in cases involving children alleged to have been abused or neglected, plus children in foster care.

“I am pleased that we are officially launching the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, which will play a critical role in improving Virginia’s foster care system, facilitate complaints, and advocate for changes to the child welfare system. My administration is committed to serving the next generation of Virginia’s children,” said Youngkin.

The Office of the Children’s Ombudsman (OCO) was established in statute by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020 as a means of making changes to child welfare policy, procedure and legislation, and reviewing actions of departments of social services in cases involving children receiving child protective services or who are in foster care. Creation of the office was a recommendation of the 2018 report “Improving Virginia’s Foster Care System” issued by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.

“I am excited that, after several months of preparation and with the support of the Administration and our partner agencies, information about the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman and the services we provide will finally be made publicly available to Virginians across the Commonwealth. My staff and I are looking forward to helping families navigate the child welfare system and ensuring that child safety and family preservation remain top priorities for our local and state agencies that serve Virginia’s children and families,” said the Director of OCO, Eric Reynolds.

Reynolds, Esq. was appointed for a four-year term in 2021 as the OCO’s first director. Since then, Youngkin says, he has been assembling a team, establishing office procedures, and assisting families with their concerns regarding the child welfare system.

The Office, Youngkin says, “can investigate complaints alleging agency actions violated laws or policies or were imposed without a stated reason or based on irrelevant or erroneous information.” The OCO works with the Virginia Department of Social Services to assist local departments improve practices.

Complaints can be submitted by email to complaints@oco.virginia.gov or by phone at (804) 225-4801. ‌ ‌

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.