Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Hillsville man dead after hitting tractor-trailer in Carroll County

Police Lights
Police Lights(CBS46)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hillsville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Carroll County Monday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on Route 22, nearly a quarter-mile north of Route 100.

Randall Semones, 46, was driving a Chevy HHR north on Route 221, when the car was hit on the passenger side by a deer. Semones drove across the center lane and into the path of a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer hit Semone’s HHR.

Semones died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured and police say he couldn’t avoid hitting Semones’s car. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JMU Softball
James Madison University cancels rest of softball season
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.
Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
Two taken to hospital after armed home invasion in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
Roanoke County sets second community meeting to discuss Route 460
Traffic alert
Cleared: Tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81N in Montgomery Co.
Two students hurt in Covington bus crash