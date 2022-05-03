Hillsville man dead after hitting tractor-trailer in Carroll County

CARROLL, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hillsville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Carroll County Monday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on Route 22, nearly a quarter-mile north of Route 100.

Randall Semones, 46, was driving a Chevy HHR north on Route 221, when the car was hit on the passenger side by a deer. Semones drove across the center lane and into the path of a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer hit Semone’s HHR.

Semones died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured and police say he couldn’t avoid hitting Semones’s car. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.