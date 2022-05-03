Hometown Local
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2012.

Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had an on-again, off-again relationship before Huguely drunkenly killed her.

The lawsuit sought $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages.

The jury ruled that $7.5 million in compensatory damages should be given to both Love’s sister and her mother. Punitive damages weren’t awarded.

