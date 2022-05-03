Lynchburg City Schools names 2022 Teacher of the Year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools announced its winner for Teacher of the Year Tuesday.

Cathy Drumheller, of Heritage High School, has been teaching since 2005.

Drumheller was praised by the city for her ability to engage her students in science using Aquaponics in the classroom, sponsoring the Lynchburg Students Rise and Project Inclusion, as well as other contributions to the school community and division.

“True education is conversations, and those conversations in the classroom are truly teaching because it means the students are engaged and learning,” said Drumheller.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.