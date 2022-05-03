Lynchburg youth paint mural to bring awareness to mental health

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg youth are making strides toward helping those struggling with mental health.

Tuesday the Lynchburg Mayor’s Youth Council broke out the paint and brushes across from the skatepark near Amazement Square.

They completed a mural designed to bring awareness to mental health. The project is the final step after a social media campaign called #youmatter.

“We noticed that some kids in our schools have suffered from certain mental health issues and we just wanted to bring that to light,” said Aiden White. “Some of my friends have been struggling with mental health over the past couple years, especially during quarantine, so this was a good project I thought to be a part of.”

