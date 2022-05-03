Man arrested in connection with stolen vehicle in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Bedford County Sunday, according to the department.

At 11:48 a.m., police say they tried to stop a vehicle that William May was driving near the 800 block of Wyndhurst Drive.

During the traffic stop, May tried to run from police but was apprehended a short distance away, according to the department.

May was arrested without further incident and taken to the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.

Anyone with any information about the incident that occurred Sunday is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6121.

