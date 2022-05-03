Man wanted as witness after death at Lynchburg apartment

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say video from a doorbell camera has led them to search for a man who may have information regarding a recent death at an apartment complex at 1415 Kemper Street.

Officers responded at around 5:45 a.m. on April 19 for a welfare check and found a 38-year-old man dead from apparent medical complications.

Doorbell camera footage shows the unidentified man leaving the apartment before the tenant’s death. He is considered to be a witness in the case.

Contact 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information.

