Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man wanted as witness after death at Lynchburg apartment

Lynchburg Police Department
Lynchburg Police Department(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say video from a doorbell camera has led them to search for a man who may have information regarding a recent death at an apartment complex at 1415 Kemper Street.

Officers responded at around 5:45 a.m. on April 19 for a welfare check and found a 38-year-old man dead from apparent medical complications.

Doorbell camera footage shows the unidentified man leaving the apartment before the tenant’s death. He is considered to be a witness in the case.

Contact 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital after armed home invasion in Roanoke Co.
Police say multiple people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police confirm early morning shootings in Northwest Roanoke
10 Day Outlook
Mostly dry conditions overnight leads to sun for Monday
JMU Softball
James Madison University cancels rest of softball season
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

Reaction throughout Virginia to pending overturn of Roe v. Wade
Roanoke traffic
Roanoke City Council could consider personal property tax rebate
People affected by unexplained dizziness will soon have a new option for testing and diagnosis...
Center for patients with balance disorders to open in Roanoke
Proposed Tax Relief For Medical Nonprofits