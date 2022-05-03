Hometown Local
Mission BBQ opens doors in Lynchburg

Mission BBQ opened its doors in Lynchburg Tuesday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A highly-anticipated restaurant opened its doors Tuesday in Lynchburg.

Mission BBQ held their grand opening Tuesday at noon on Wards Road with a ribbon cutting and singing of the National Anthem.

The American chain prides itself on giving back to first responders and veterans.

They tell WDBJ7 that Lynchburg was the most requested city in the country to have a new location.

