Rail Yard Dawgs Stave Off Elimination, Beat Peoria 4-3

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Rail Yard Dawgs got a hat trick from Nick Ford, the first playoff hat trick in franchise history, and Brant Sherwood scored the game winning goal, as the Dawgs took game three in the President’s Cup Finals 4-3 over Peoria. Game Three is Tuesday night at the Berglund Center. Peoria still leads the best of five series 2-1.

