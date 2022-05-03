Roanoke celebrates opening of Liberty Trust Hotel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former bank building in Roanoke is now a boutique hotel, and Tuesday morning the city welcomed the new addition downtown.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the opening of the Liberty Trust Hotel, located at the corner of South Jefferson Street and Salem Avenue.

The hotel features 54 guest rooms, and the renovation has preserved many of the building’s original features.

Vishal Savani is Managing Director of Savara Hospitality.

“I think for us the vision was to make sure we preserved the grandeur, the architecture, the bones of this building, and we feel we’ve accomplished that,” Savani told reporters after the ribbon-cutting. “So most of what you see here in the lobby aside from the furniture is original.”

The hotel has been open for about a month, and an announcement about a new restaurant is coming soon.

