Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke celebrates opening of Liberty Trust Hotel

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former bank building in Roanoke is now a boutique hotel, and Tuesday morning the city welcomed the new addition downtown.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the opening of the Liberty Trust Hotel, located at the corner of South Jefferson Street and Salem Avenue.

The hotel features 54 guest rooms, and the renovation has preserved many of the building’s original features.

Vishal Savani is Managing Director of Savara Hospitality.

“I think for us the vision was to make sure we preserved the grandeur, the architecture, the bones of this building, and we feel we’ve accomplished that,” Savani told reporters after the ribbon-cutting. “So most of what you see here in the lobby aside from the furniture is original.”

The hotel has been open for about a month, and an announcement about a new restaurant is coming soon.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JMU Softball
James Madison University cancels rest of softball season
Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Two taken to hospital after armed home invasion in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Bob Cowell
Roanoke City Manager defends proposed first responder pay scale
Community reacts to Roe v Wade news
Radford professor explains question of precedent in SCOTUS leak case
Gray DC White House Correspondent Jon Decker explains the latest on the SCOTUS document leak on...
White House Correspondent Jon Decker explains latest SCOTUS leak developments
Total Action for Progress
Total Action for Progress needs youth mentors