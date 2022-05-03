Hometown Local
Roanoke City Council could consider personal property tax rebate

Roanoke traffic
Roanoke traffic(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanokers who were surprised by a substantial increase in their personal property tax bills last month are still raising their concerns with members of city council.

Monday morning, city council discussed the issue during a meeting at the municipal building, and members raised the possibility of a rebate later this year.

The recent increase was fueled, not by a hike the personal property tax rate, but in the rising value of used cars. As assessments climbed, so did individuals’ tax bills, in some cases by more than 30%.

During the council briefing, City Manager Bob Cowell explained that the payments due at the end of the month are part of the current budget. As a result, council’s only option to provide relief would be a tax rebate after July first.

“I hope that we can do something, let me say that right now,” said City Council Member Bill Bestpitch, “but we won’t know what to do or what makes sense to do until after May 31.”

A majority of city council supported spending additional revenue from the personal property tax to accelerate the city’s paving program. And while some taxpayers have noted that Roanoke County reduced its personal property tax rate, Bestpitch said Roanoke County isn’t responsible for maintaining its roads. The state picks up the tab.

Although there were efforts to warn taxpayers about rising assessments, City Council member Stephanie Moon Reynolds said she believes the city could have done a better job. “The citizens were never aware that this increase was coming,” she said. “And I think that’s where their upset comes from is that they did not know.”

There are no guarantees that city council will approve a tax rebate, but a recent change in state law gives council the option, and members indicated they will discuss it in June.

