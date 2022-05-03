Roanoke City Manager defends proposed first responder pay scale

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - City Manager Bob Cowell spoke at Monday’s City council meeting defending his proposed new pay scale for city first responders.

This, in response to a presentation made at last week’s council meeting where firefighters felt the pay scale is unfair.

“The claim that personnel are taking pay cuts is factually incorrect and not very honest as well,” says Cowell.

“I was very hurt by the comment, we chose to address that issue and bring it to council in a very respectable manor, speaking only facts and statistics,” counters Duane Noell, president of the Roanoke Firefighters Association 1132. “To say that we were dishonest or bending the truth was very unprofessional and very dishonest I believe.”

Cowell says he was concerned about the way the issue was addressed.

“I was surprised, disappointed, I don’t know what the right word is with the fact that they, they certainly have the right to do so, that the association presented their issues before you given the fact that I have never been contacted by the association to discuss these items.”

“We went to the City Manager over a year ago to try to solve these issues a year ago before step one was implemented and brought these issues up, found these inequities at that time,” Noell adds. “We were told that they knew there were problems and that those issues were going to be fixed so we put the faith in their hands that the issues would be fixed. I hate that it’s gotten to this point.”

Council member Stephanie Moon Reynolds is hoping for a meeting between both parties to sort out the disagreement.

“I can see where the concern would be with regards to compensation,” she begins. “The only thing I can ask is that Bob will avail himself to sit down as he did say. He did say publicly that he was willing to open his office, open his door to talk with any of them that wanted to come forth.”

“We’re not asking for a new pay plan,” Noell explains. “We’re grateful that the city is giving us a raise. We are very grateful. We don’t want to take away from the hard work they’ve put into it. All that we’re asking for is that it be equal, and that the problems within it be fixed.”

Bob Cowell issued this statement Tuesday evening in lieu of an on camera interview:

“I continue to acknowledge the important and difficult job we ask our Fire-EMS personnel to perform. It is for this reason that I initiated the development of a pay plan that substantially increases pay and adds predictability for every sworn personnel in our Public Safety Departments. Similarly, it is for this reason that over the past two years, I requested and Council granted $6,000 in cash bonuses for Department personnel. My objective all along has been to increase compensation for public safety personnel - an objective successfully started with the FY22 Budget and continued with the proposed FY23 Budget. I was taken aback that these efforts were met with claims of pay cuts or lost earnings. I recognize there remain issues to address as we continue implementing these pay increases and believe the most successful way to address these will be through direct conversation versus at the podium at City Council meetings. I remain committed to the objective of increasing compensation for public safety just as I know the men and women of Roanoke Fire-EMS remain committed to providing the best service possible to the residents of Roanoke. I trust together we can address any issues that may arise along the way in a constructive manner.”

While the firefighters advocate to be heard, they still plan to answer the call.

“Regardless of whether the pay issues are fixed or not, we will still continue to provide high quality service to the citizens of Roanoke,” promises Noell.

City Council is scheduled to vote on the budget on Monday.

