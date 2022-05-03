Roanoke County seeking feedback ahead of meeting about Route 460 improvements

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is once again asking for the public’s input to help make a section of the county more efficient and safer. A new Roanoke 460 survey is out, showcasing recommendations put together to improve a stretch of Challenger Avenue, or Route 460. It’s a stretch the county says is one of the most congested in the locality, causing delays and traffic accidents.

Based off a previous survey, meetings, consultations with experts, and analysis of the road itself, a list of recommendations has been compiled and will be presented at a meeting May 18.

“We have a lot of potential road suggestions for roads to make access easier off of 460 so that folks can get from home to the grocery store or to Walmart without having to get on Route 460,” explains Megan Cronise, Transportation Planning Administrator for Roanoke County. “I think there’s a lot of great ideas, and we’re really anxious to hear feedback on those potential new roads as well as improving existing roads.”

County officials are looking for feedback on those suggestions as well.

You can access the materials and survey here.

