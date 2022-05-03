School zone speed enforcement to happen in Altavista via cameras

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - After an initial delay from months ago, enforcement of the school zone speed limit will be done every day soon in one hometown - without police present.

The Town of Altavista has installed speed cameras at both the combined and elementary schools. When the yellow flashing lights are on, the cameras will activate.

Any driver caught going 10 mph over starting in June will face a $100 civil fine. A warning period is being done through the rest of the month.

“We can’t always dedicate officers to the school zones because of manpower issues, other assignments, things like this. But having these cameras will be like having an officer stationed at the school zones all the time,” said Thomas Merricks, Altavista police chief.

Merricks says the best way to beat the camera is by simply slowing down.

