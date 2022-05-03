Total Action for Progress needs youth mentors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Total Action for Progress or TAP is looking for mentors for youth programs right here in the Roanoke Valley.

The family mentor coordinator says all they ask is that you have a passion to help youth in our hometowns and just a few hours a month of your time.

She believes helping to mentor youth could be doing your part to hopefully reduce some of the violence.

“If we can get these young people to have compassion, love themselves, and that’s where the mentor comes in. The mentor comes in because they are teaching them and showing them, that you are worthy of love. You are an amazing person, just who you are, the way you are and just giving them that one on one time that can really teach them to value themselves. You can’t value another life if you don’t value your own,” said Nicole Ross, TAP Family mentor coordinator.

She says you do not have to have a background in mental health or counseling.

If you are interested in becoming a mentor, TAP does require background checks because they say safety of the children is the top priority.

You can email Nicole Ross at nicole.ross@tapintohope.org.

