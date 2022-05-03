U.S. Representative Bob Good visits Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Representative Bob Good was in Danville Tuesday afternoon.

He toured accelerated training in defense manufacturing pilot program facilities.

He visited different labs at Danville Community College including the welding and CNC machining classrooms.

He spoke with students and faculty about his support for the program.

This is Good’s third visit to the facilities.

“It’s great to be back here again. It’s great to see this program which again is helping make our nation stronger by training the workforce that we need for our submarines, our ship building, and to see that happening right here in Danville. It’s creating jobs, for our local community and creating opportunities for our young people to learn skills that will earn them a great living in their future,” said Rep. Bob Good, (R) Virginia 5th District.

