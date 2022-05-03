Hometown Local
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTEBELLO, Va. (WDBJ) - A Waynesboro man was killed in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday night, according to parkway officials.

Park officials say the crash occurred near milepost one on the parkway.

Early investigations indicate the vehicle involved in the crash was driving northbound when it ran off the road in a curve and fell 10 feet down an embankment, before hitting a tree on the passenger side door, according to park officials.

Bryan Antonio Garcia Navas, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver was taken to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Virginia State Police and the Wintergreen Fire & Rescue Department assisted park personnel.

