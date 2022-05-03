White House Correspondent Jon Decker explains latest SCOTUS leak developments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People on all sides of the abortion debate flocked to the steps of the Supreme Court Tuesday following Monday night’s unprecedented document leak.

The draft opinion appears to indicate the Court intends to overturn the landmark case Roe V. Wade. Gray DC’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker broke it down for us on the WDBJ7-Plus Digital News Desk Tuesday afternoon.

Decker explained tjat all the conservative justices, apart from Chief Justice John Roberts, appear to be in support of the of the draft.

What the justices decide on between arguments and the final opinion can change, but Decker said it doesn’t happen often.

“When this case, this Mississippi abortion case, was argued before the Supreme Court, based upon the questions that were asked by the Chief Justice, it seemed to me that he was leaning in the direction of upholding the Mississippi law, which banned abortions after 15 weeks, but also keeping Roe v Wade in place,” he explained. “And I think that would be the position that ultimately he holds when the Supreme Court releases this Supreme Court decision likely the end of June, the beginning of July.”

Decker said if the court does overturn the landmark legislation, upwards of 26 states would move to prohibit an abortion procedure.

Similarly, other states might look to codify a right to abortion in their state constitutions.

