Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Amelia’s Pizzeria & Restaurant closing after nearly 17 years

Amelia's Pizzeria is closing after almost 17 years in Christiansburg
Amelia's Pizzeria is closing after almost 17 years in Christiansburg(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Amelia’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, which has been serving the Christiansburg area nearly 17 years, is closing this week.

The owner’s father tells WDBJ7 the owner wants to spend more time with family.

“The last two years have been both physically and emotionally hard on Buddy which has affected all aspects of his life. Buddy has dreamed of the day where he can be there for his children in the evenings and weekends and that day is finally here. He has missed countless ball games, track meets, dive meets, gymnastics meets, track meets, dance recitals and many first milestones,” reads a quote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The family says it is grateful for the community’s support.

The restaurant will close May 7.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Man shot and killed in northwest Roanoke
Harper Mitchell is a two-year-old who tragically passed away in 2020. Her family continues to...
‘Justice for Harper’ billboard created to raise awareness about child abuse
Outpatient Treatment Addiction Center Opens in Danville
Outpatient addiction treatment center opens in Danville
Gavel on sounding block
Dutch woman convicted in US of al-Shabab fundraising