Amelia’s Pizzeria & Restaurant closing after nearly 17 years

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Amelia’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, which has been serving the Christiansburg area nearly 17 years, is closing this week.

The owner’s father tells WDBJ7 the owner wants to spend more time with family.

“The last two years have been both physically and emotionally hard on Buddy which has affected all aspects of his life. Buddy has dreamed of the day where he can be there for his children in the evenings and weekends and that day is finally here. He has missed countless ball games, track meets, dive meets, gymnastics meets, track meets, dance recitals and many first milestones,” reads a quote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The family says it is grateful for the community’s support.

The restaurant will close May 7.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.