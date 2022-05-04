Hometown Local
Angels of Assisi at full capacity for adoptable dogs

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi announced Wednesday that they are at maximum capacity for adoptable dogs the organization is able to take in.

The organization, says it can’t help at-risk dogs in local shelters when at full capacity.

From Wednesday until Saturday the organization says it will be offering 50% off all dog and puppy adoptions. Anyone interested in looking at available dogs can do so by clicking here.

Anyone interested in scheduling a meet and greet with a dog, or with any questions on adopting is asked to send an email to adoptions@angelsofassisi.org.

