Caesars delays Danville casino opening until 2024

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesar’s spokesperson Robert Livingston announced during a Danville City Council Meeting Tuesday night that the opening of the new casino at the former Schoolfield Mill in Danville will be delayed until 2024.

Livingston pointed to supply chain shortages and labor shortages as the biggest reason for the delay.

“These factors make the December 1, 2023, anticipated opening date we all wanted is going to be an unrealistic goal,” said Livingston

Livingston also said that site-specific issues are also delaying the project. As crews are having to dig up 100 years’ worth of concrete from the site.

“We’re addressing these issues as quickly and efficiently as we possibly can,” said Livingston.

Livingston said Caesars will share a revised target opening when they can confidently make the prediction.

The city will begin receiving subsidy payments from Caesars before the resort opens. Caesars will begin paying a minimum payment of $5 million in September 2023. The payments will be made in quarterly installments.

Anyone interested in working on the project is asked to email caesarsva@whiting-turner.com

