Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Caesars delays Danville casino opening until 2024

Caesars casino construction site in Danville
Caesars casino construction site in Danville(City of Danville)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesar’s spokesperson Robert Livingston announced during a Danville City Council Meeting Tuesday night that the opening of the new casino at the former Schoolfield Mill in Danville will be delayed until 2024.

Livingston pointed to supply chain shortages and labor shortages as the biggest reason for the delay.

“These factors make the December 1, 2023, anticipated opening date we all wanted is going to be an unrealistic goal,” said Livingston

Livingston also said that site-specific issues are also delaying the project. As crews are having to dig up 100 years’ worth of concrete from the site.

“We’re addressing these issues as quickly and efficiently as we possibly can,” said Livingston.

Livingston said Caesars will share a revised target opening when they can confidently make the prediction.

The city will begin receiving subsidy payments from Caesars before the resort opens. Caesars will begin paying a minimum payment of $5 million in September 2023. The payments will be made in quarterly installments.

Anyone interested in working on the project is asked to email caesarsva@whiting-turner.com

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Classes, screenings and other tools are available for families
EARLY YEARS: Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare offers advice during Mental Health Awareness Month
Radford University Professor Talks Roe v. Wade Document Leak
Radford University Professor Talks Roe v. Wade Document Leak
New River Health District director Dr. Noelle Bisselll
New River Health director to speak at Virginia Tech public health commencement
We'll end up with a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated thunderstorm.
Wednesday May 4, Morning FastCast