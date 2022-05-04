Defense seeking bond for Covington man charged after Capitol riot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The lawyer for a Covington man charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot is working to get his client out of jail.

Joshua Haynes was arrested and ordered to home incarceration with GPS tracking last July.

Not long after, the Alleghany County Sheriffs Office charged him with several violent misdemeanors. Last month, Haynes pleaded no contest to strangulation and unlawful wounding.

He was released from the Alleghany County jail last week and taken to the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

In a virtual proceeding May 4, Haynes’ lawyer, Steven Kiersh, said he plans to formally ask the court to put his client back on house arrest, a move Judge Tonya Chutkan noted could be an uphill battle because of his violent convictions.

Haynes is due back in court next month. It’s unclear at this point whether the proceeding will be in person or via teleconference. The court has tolled the speedy trial clock until the next appearance.

Haynes was arrested in connection with January 6 in early July of 2021 and charged with Acts of Physical Violence on Capitol grounds, in addition to six other charges.

According to the criminal complaint, officers initially interviewed him June 14 at his Covington house. Prosecutors say he destroyed media equipment and helped others in an attempt to remove a window A.C. unit from the Capitol and he was seen inside the Capitol Crypt. He was subsequently ordered by the judge to stay home and be monitored by GPS while his case was moving along.

Prosecutors argued he not only violated state law but also the conditions of his release, and he was subsequently incarcerated.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.