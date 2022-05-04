Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Dutch woman convicted in US of al-Shabab fundraising

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Dutch woman has been convicted of raising money for the Somali terrorist group al-Shabab.

U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber in Virginia says in a news release that 38-year-old Farhia Hassan was convicted on Tuesday of conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to court records and evidence, Hassan was involved with a group of women from more than a dozen countries who coordinated the fundraising.

Their lawyers said amounts were negligible, totaling a few thousand dollars, and their goal was to care for injured al-Shabab soldiers, which can’t be criminalized under international treaties.

Hassan now faces up to 15 years at sentencing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Outpatient Treatment Addiction Center Opens in Danville
Outpatient addiction treatment center opens in Danville
FILE - Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit
Virginia gets $3.5 million for consumers deceived by TurboTax
COVID hospitalizations top 200 again in Virginia