Dutch woman convicted in US of al-Shabab fundraising
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Dutch woman has been convicted of raising money for the Somali terrorist group al-Shabab.
U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber in Virginia says in a news release that 38-year-old Farhia Hassan was convicted on Tuesday of conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
According to court records and evidence, Hassan was involved with a group of women from more than a dozen countries who coordinated the fundraising.
Their lawyers said amounts were negligible, totaling a few thousand dollars, and their goal was to care for injured al-Shabab soldiers, which can’t be criminalized under international treaties.
Hassan now faces up to 15 years at sentencing.
